Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,422 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after acquiring an additional 159,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 107,689 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Trading Down 2.6 %

OUT stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

