Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

