Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $44,198,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $11,882,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $10,482,000.

CONMED Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

