Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 414,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.