Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,616,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,027,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $103.23 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

