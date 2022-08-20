Swiss National Bank Buys 12,600 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 470,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

