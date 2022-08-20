Swiss National Bank Buys 14,100 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 181,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,257,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,213,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,066,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

