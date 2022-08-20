Swiss National Bank Buys 17,400 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

SJI opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

