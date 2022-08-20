Swiss National Bank Buys 20,300 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

