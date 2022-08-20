Swiss National Bank Buys 22,500 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BOX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 24.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 138,512 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

