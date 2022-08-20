Swiss National Bank Buys 25,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

