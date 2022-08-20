Swiss National Bank Buys 26,400 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Zai Lab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $152.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab Profile

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

