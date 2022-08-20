Swiss National Bank Buys 26,600 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,089,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

