Swiss National Bank Buys 5,400 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 175.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 31.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

