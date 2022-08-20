Swiss National Bank Buys 5,900 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $89.52 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,108. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.