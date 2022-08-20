Swiss National Bank Buys 6,400 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 474,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

