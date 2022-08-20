Swiss National Bank Buys 8,100 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,831. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

