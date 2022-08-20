Swiss National Bank Buys 8,200 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,001,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $92.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.