Swiss National Bank Buys 8,600 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,731,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 375,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity

Ryder System Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

