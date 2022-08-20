Swiss National Bank Buys 9,100 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BL opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

