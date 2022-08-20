Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ APPS opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

