Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 320,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $37,976,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

