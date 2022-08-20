Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

