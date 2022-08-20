Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

