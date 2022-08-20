Swiss National Bank Grows Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

