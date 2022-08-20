Swiss National Bank Has $10.12 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $45,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,680,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

