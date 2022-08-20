Swiss National Bank Has $10.25 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.50 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

