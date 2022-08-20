Swiss National Bank Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 90,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

