Swiss National Bank Has $9.20 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,181 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,789 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,748. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

