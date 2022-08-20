Swiss National Bank Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Down 2.7 %

Diodes stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

