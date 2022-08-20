Swiss National Bank Has $9.42 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point cut their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

