Swiss National Bank Has $9.51 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

