Swiss National Bank Has $9.53 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avnet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 32.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,896.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 244,878 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 759,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 147,936 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

