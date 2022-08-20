Swiss National Bank Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

