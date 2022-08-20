Swiss National Bank Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.57. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

