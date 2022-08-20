Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

