Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 1.3 %

Timken stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,622 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

