Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Alkermes by 242.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alkermes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

