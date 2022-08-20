Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,761,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

