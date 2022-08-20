Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cabot by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,796,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cabot by 80.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

