Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

TCN stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

