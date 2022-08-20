Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $47,443,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after buying an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 726,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Vontier by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after buying an additional 624,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

