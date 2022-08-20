Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,900 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allison Transmission by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

