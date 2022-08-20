Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,700 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.99 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.