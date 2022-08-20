Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,181 shares of company stock worth $683,824 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of INDB opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.