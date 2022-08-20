Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NEWR opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
