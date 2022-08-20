Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.