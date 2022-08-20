Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

