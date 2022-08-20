Swiss National Bank Raises Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

