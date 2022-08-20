Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

