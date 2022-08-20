Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $193,648.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,437 shares of company stock worth $3,477,470. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.36 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

